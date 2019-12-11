Louth Wind Orchestra to perform in North Cotes

The Louth Wind Orchestra will hold a ‘Christmas Wind-erland’ concert in North Cotes tomorrow evening (Thursday December 12), which promises a musical feast of Christmas favourites and more.

The performance will take place at the New Tribes Mission Gymnasium at the old RAF base in Kenneth Campbell Road, North Cotes, from 7.30pm.

The wind orchestra, which was only formed two months ago, already boasts around 30 members of all ages.

A spokesman said: “Our youngest member is only ten, and has just completed his Grade 4 Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music exam on euphonium.

“We opened the Louth Christmas Market on the December 1, with tremendous positive feedback and responses.”

The ticket price is £8 per adult (including refreshments) and children go free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 07548 876888 or email info@louthwindorchestra.com