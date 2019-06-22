Louth singers set for summer season

Louth area based ladies choir, The Phoenix Singers have set out their summer programme of concerts.

After a successful opener at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church on Monday, the singers are now preparing for their own concert next week.

This season’s programme contains the usual mix of music, from Cole Porter classics to Abba.

Under the baton of musical director Gloria Bannister and accompanied by Jane O’Farrell, the concert will be held at Louth’s Trinity Church Centre next Wednesday, June 26, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7.50, which includes interval refreshments.

For tickets or more details contact any choir member, call or text 07876 614824 or email dianne.tuckett@btinternet.com