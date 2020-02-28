Louth Film Club: Witty, intelligent, sensuous

Pain and Glory, generally regarded as the greatest film by the Spanish master Pedro Almodóvar, will be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, March 2.

Ageing film director Salvador Mallo, played by Antonio Banderas, reflects on his life as matters come crashing down around him.

He remembers his mother – when both young (Penélope Cruz) and old, approaching death (Julieta Serrano) – and reconnects with a former star, actor Alberto (Asier Etxeandia).

There are many humorous moments, such as when Alberto and Salvador do an onstage Q&A following a screening of their controversial film.

The screening, in Louth Playhouse Cinema, will start at 7.30pm, with admission £5 for LFC members and standard price for non-members.