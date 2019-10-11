Lincoln celebration of iconic ‘Vegas Years’ for King

Recreating the voice and energy of Elvis Presley, Lee Memphis King presents One Night of Elvis in Lincoln this month.

The show will be at the New Theatre Royal on Thursday, October 17.

Director and producer of the show, Lee Memphis King has been touring this production for 10 years, collecting various accolades along the way, whilst headlining and selling out various venues across the UK and beyond.

In this latest production, with authentic costumes, backing singers and a live orchestra of professional musicians, he will portray Elvis Presley at his peak by celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’, from 1969 to 1977.

Audiences can expect to hear some of Presley’s greatest hits.

Tickets start at £25 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatre royallincoln.co.uk