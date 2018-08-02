Knights reunite for Rand event

Some of the 2017 Lincoln Knights will be reunited to stand guard at Rand Farm Park next week.

As part of the park’s Knights and Princesses event, six of the 36 sculptures displayed across the city to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and the sealing of the Charter of the Forest last year will be on show.

It is the chance for people to see again Gelder Knight (Gelder Group); Jigsaw Knight (Daniel Charles); Lincoln City Knight (Lincoln City FC); Knight Time (Chestnut Homes); Construction Knight (Chestnut Homes) and the Co-operative Knight (Lincolnshire Co-op).

Lining up with the knights will be Construction Baron (Chestnut Homes), one the 2015 trail sculptures, celebrating 800 years of Magna Carta.

Join them as a knight or princess and enter the park through the castle entrance.

Make your own sword and shield to take home or go along to the Princess Party?

The event runs from August 6 to 12 and normal admission applies.

Throughout the six-week school summer holiday time, Rand Farm Park has designed six themes to keep the children busy.

Future themes are: August 13 to 19 - Seaside, with a giant sandpit, Punch and Judy shows and ice cream; August 20 to 26 - Pirates, when you can follow the treasure trail, dig for gold and even walk the plank; August 27 to September 2 - Dinosaurs, with eggs, footprints and dinosaur making.

There are, of course, still the animal fun and play areas to enjoy too.

The park is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

Find out more by visiting randfarmpark.com.

Alternatively, call them on 01673 858904 or email office@randfarmpark.com