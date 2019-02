Horncastle Theatre is running children’s workshops over the half-term break.

The fun filled days will include circus skills, mask making, drama and researching arts heroes, as well as opportunities to develop experiences within the arts.

Sessions run 10.30am to 3.30pm on February 20, 21 and 22, with the cost £15 per day or £40 for all three.

Book on 01507 522695 or email wendy.irelandaa7@ yahoo.com