It’s festive fun in Woodhall Spa as crowds turn out for market

Woodhall Spa was a sea of smiling, if slightly cold, faces last Friday night as crowds turned out in force for the village’s Christmas Market.

Organised by the town’s Rotary Club, and supported by a number of organisations and businesses, the event is established as one of the most popular in the county.

Woodhall Spa First Responders EMN-171012-180136001

And Rotary Club President Jim Cork said the market was as ‘popular as ever.’

He said: “I was helping out on one of the stalls for most of the time, but there seemed to be loads of people around.

“The main street through the village was packed and the stalls were very busy.

“Although the market does help raise money for some worthy causes, it is also to bring the community together at a special time of the year and I think we achieved that.

The crowds turned out to enjoy the Christmas market atmosphere. EMN-171012-174210001

“It was cold, but you expect that at this time of the year, but at least holding it on the Friday night meant we missed the worst of the weather.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves which is the main thing.”

Apart from stalls and live’ entertainment, there was a procession through the village and a carol service in Royal Square.

Mr Cork revealed there would be a ‘de-brief’ before plans are drawn up for the 2018 market.

Jazmine Chappell age 7 had fun in the spinning cups EMN-171012-174232001

Oyez, oyez: A procession went through the village. EMN-171012-174050001