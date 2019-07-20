In the Night Garden Live is coming to Skegness

Stars of In the Night Garden Live are coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, next week with a brand new show.

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends will be at the Grand Parade venue on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25.

In the Night Garden Live is the perfect musical theatre experience for the entire family as the characters are brought to life using-costumes and magical puppets.

The 2019 tour will also see a world first, as the 2.5 metre long Pinky Ponk Air Orb soars over the heads of In the Night Garden Live audiences – the first time an effect like this has been used in theatres anywhere in the UK!

Director Will Tuckett said: “Children know these characters so well, much better than we ever might think. Taking your child to see them live on stage is an extraordinary experience.”

To book tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01754 474100.