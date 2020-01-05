In-genie-ous show at Louth

It will be pantomime time down at Louth Riverhead Theatre very soon, oh yes it will!!!

This year they are travelling east for an unforgettable journey into the Land of the Magic Lamp for the story of Aladdin.

Full of witty jokes, catchy songs and beautiful dances from Studio 2000, the show will run from Friday January 10 to Sunday, January 19.

This year’s show is proving to be a real family affair.

Aladdin is the first show at the Riverhead to feature seven members of one family - the Browns.

With Michelle and Joel at the helm as director and musical director, their son playing bass in the orchestra pit, three of their daughters on the stage in the chorus and the youngest dancing with the Studio 2000 babes.

A theatre spokesman said: “They are like our very own version of the Von Trapps!”

Aladdin is played by Evangeline Dodds, who has been splitting herself in between Newcastle and Louth for work to take part in the show.

Panto favourites Widow Twankey (Jamie Smith) and Wishee Washee (Neil Warne) capture the true essence of pantomime as they take their audience to Old Peking for this rags to riches tale.

Watch Aladdin fall in love with Princess Mandarin (Hermione Maltman, making her principal debut) while trying to outsmart the evil Abanazar (Ian Cahill).

See him helped along the way by the Spirit of the Ring (Felicity Warren) and The Genie of the Lamp (Philip Marshall Junior) , and be hindered along the way by the Chinese Policemen, Yu-Dun Wong (Georgia Hardy) and Hu-Dun-Pong(Holly Mapletoft).

Performances are at 7pm nightly, but no performances on January 13 and 14, with Saturdays 1pm and 6pm, Sundays 11am and 4pm.

Sunday, January 12 at 11am will be a laid-back and fully signed performance.

Tickets cost £12.50 and £8 from the box office on 01507 600350 or book online at louthriverheadtheatre.com .