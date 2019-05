Horncastle Young Stagers are all set for their production of William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

The Bard’s magical tale of fairy mischief, mistaken identity, love and laughter will be performed at the Lion Theatre from tonight (Thursday, May 9) to Saturday May 11, at 7.30pm nightly, with tickets £7 and £6 from www.horncastletheatre.co.uk or Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566.