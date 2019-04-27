Horncastle Young Stagers bring Bard’s magic to life

Horncastle Young Stagers will be giving a modern spin on a Shakespearean story of mystical fairies and mortals.

They will be presenting ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at the Lion Theatre next month.

The Bard’s magical tale of fairy mischief, mistaken identity, love and laughter has been beautifully adapted for young performers by Marieka Peterson Greene, and comes alive with a liberal sprinkling of poetry, humour and music.

Follow the quartet of lovelorn humans, prankish Puck, Fairy King Oberon and Queen Titania - who finds a most unusual true love!

Performance dates are Thursday, May 9, Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm nightly by special arrangement with Kids Love Shakespeare.

Tickets cost £7 and £6 concessions.

Book at www.horncastle theatre.co.uk or at Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566.