Banovallum Brass will be stepping inside Horncastle’s Lion Theatre this week as they perform their summer concert.

‘Showtime’ will take place this Friday, July 19, starting at 7.30pm.

Join them for an evening of music from the theatre in the atmospheric surrounding of Horncastle’s own performance venue.

Tickets cost £6 and are available via the theatre website at ww.horncastletheatre.co.uk

Alternatively, call 01507 526566 or call into Horncastle music shop in the Bull Ring, opposite the theatre.