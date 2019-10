Horncastle Rock n Roll Club will be back at the Stanhope Hall next month.

Two live bands will be playing at the Boston Road venue on Saturday, November 16 - Lucas and the Dynamos, and The Buddies.

There will also be Rockin’ Jillys and Bombshell Boutique stalls, a burger van and a licensed bar.

Doors will open at 7pm, with admission £10.

The event will support the Stanhope Hall Fund.