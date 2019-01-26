Hoe down event to get Lions roaring at Coningsby

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club will be holding their annual barn dance next month.

Get ready to dosey doe and strip the willow at the event in Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, on Saturday, February 16.

Head down for a hoe down with Rake Up, who will be providing a caller for the various sets.

Suitable for all the family, doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £7 or £16 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

The price includes a Lincolnshire sausage and mash supper, plus fruit pie for dessert. A vegetarian option is available.

For catering purposes, get your tickets in advance by calling Lion Geoff on 07971 598311 or pop into the Lions Den in Silver Street on Thursdays, between 10am and 12.30pm.

The event has been sponsored by S B Barker (Electrical & TV) Ltd, so proceeds will go to support the Lions charity.