Hemingby flower show

There is a new ‘Disaster Class’ in the cookery section this year at the Annual Spring Flower Show in the village hall this Saturday, April 7.

The disasters will all be entered together and it will be interesting to see if anyone is brave enough to display their burnt offerings or ‘soggy bottoms’!

To encourage more younger people to get involved, there is a new section of Junior Baking Classes too.

Those up to and age 16 years have a choice of seven classes, ranging from biscuits to pastries and Victoria sandwich to bread.

Adult exhibitors must be resident in Hemingby, Baumber, Edlington or Goulceby, with all exhibits grown or made by the exhibitor.

The hall will be open for viewing at 3pm, with free admission and refreshments on sale.

The prize giving and auction sale of uncollected exhibits will follow at 4pm.