Hair-raising tale set for the Broadbent

A fairy tale with a twist comes to The Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby this weekend.

Rapunzel has spent her whole life locked in a tower with only her plait for company.

Visited in turn by the mysterious witch who holds her captive, and the prince who loves her and longs to free her, the two battle it out by telling her stories.

However, the plait has a mind of its own, and finally decides to take the matter into its own strands.

Tales from The Heartwood present ‘Rapunzel and the Bad Hair Day’ this Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, with concessions £9, and are available from the box office on 01673 885500 or book online at www.broadbenttheatre.org.

Please note: the play contains adult themes, which may not be suitable for under 16s or anyone who is easily offended.