Grand opening of extended gallery in Horncastle

A new exhibitors’ section at a Horncastle art gallery is to open this weekend - with a local war veteran preparing to do the honours.

Mortimer Art Gallery, in North Street, will be officially opened on Saturday by Reginald Silver - known to most people as ‘Peter’.

As well as a host of war medals, Mr Silver holds the coveted French Legion of Honour.

The Legion of Honour is a prestigious medal awarded to British veterans as a way of thanking them for their outstanding service during World War Two.

Mr Silver is also the current president of the Horncastle branch of the Royal British Legion.

The new exhibitors’ gallery is the brainchild of gallery owner Anita Mortimer.

Anita came up with the idea as a way of helping other artists in the area.

The gallery has been designed to allow both new and existing artists to receive recognition for their work.

It will also allow local artists to have space to show and sell their artwork.

Anita announced plans to expand last month, when an opportunity arose to move into the empty premises next door.

A successful and established artist herself, Anita said: “I want to encourage and help other artists in the area achieve similar success.

“I am always on hand to offer advice and encouragement.”

Anita currently teaches art classes at the gallery, and the extra space next door is already filling with works from different artists.

Everyone is welcome to attend the opening this Saturday at 11.30am.

There will be a chance to meet the artists themselves - and to view the impressive artwork on display.

Refreshments will also be available.