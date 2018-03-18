Free events in Louth and Horncastle area this Easter

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is running free events for all ages over the Easter holidays, supported by the National Lottery and Lincolnshire County Council.

Activities include a community activity day at Scamblesby, and fun events for children including story-telling and putting on a play in one day.

On Tuesday April 3, children can put on a ‘Play in a Day’ at Tetford, from 10am to 3pm.

In the morning, experienced theatre staff will work with children to take on the parts of different characters in a specially written tale about life on a chalk stream.

In the afternoon, the children will perform their play in front of their families, being able to have fun while learning about life on the river bank.

On Wednesday, April 4, there will be a storytelling morning for children in Laceby.

From 10am to noon, youngsters will be enthralled by Rhubarb Theatre’s tale of creatures living on a chalk stream. The story will be followed by a crafting session.

Friday, April 6, will see a community activity day in Scamblesby along a public right of way.

From 10.30am to 12.30pm, an open event will help local residents improve the habitat of their beck for water voles, otters and other wildlife species which depend on healthy chalk stream habitats.

This event will be led by Will Bartle, monitoring officer, who said: “Chalk streams support a wide variety of plant and animal species. This community day is a great opportunity to improve this rare habitat for wildlife and for the enjoyment of local residents”.

Ruth Craig, project officer said, “The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Easter events are a great opportunity for people to experience the Lincolnshire countryside and learn about wildlife.

“There is something for everyone - as well as practical activities, there are free fun events for children to keep them entertained, as well as hand-on conservation work for those who like to get involved.”

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is a partnership project including, Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Anglian Water, Environment Agency, Natural England, The Wild Trout Trust and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, the project was awarded a grant of £45,300 by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The aim of the project is to encourage good management of Lincolnshire’s chalk streams through restoration, advice, education and monitoring of water quality.

• Booking is essential for the children’s events.

For more information on the project and to book, click here or call 01522 555780.