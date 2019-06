The last concert before the summer break on the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall will be this Sunday, June 9, when David Lobban will be coming from Blackpool to play. David is one of the team of organists in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. He has also been resident organist in pizza parlours in the United States and played on cruise liners.

The concert starts at 2.30pm, doors open at 2pm, with admission £6.

For further information call 01472 812490 or visit www.nltops.co.uk