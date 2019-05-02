Festival favourites Bastille to headline Grimsby show

Popular band Bastille will be performing a special show at Grimsby Auditorium later this year - for one night only!

To mark the release of their new album ‘Doom Days’ on June 14, the band has announced a run of nine intimate dates throughout the UK supporting local venues in towns and cities away from the usual touring route - and they will be headlining Grimsby Auditorium on Wednesday December 4.

Bastille will perform in Grimsby later this year.

The unique shows will give fans the opportunity to experience an ‘apocalyptic party’ club night, warming them up with DJ sets before taking them on a journey through the narrative of the album, which the band will play live from start to finish.

Bastille’s unique sound has connected with audiences across the globe like no other British band in recent memory.

Having sold over eight million albums, and with accumulated global streams reaching over 6.5 billion, the band continue to be one of Spotify’s top 40 most listened to artists in the world. Their previous albums both debuted at Number 1 in the UK, and charted in the top 10 in the USA.

Their recent single ‘Happier’, now certified platinum in the UK, spent a full six months in the top 10 of America’s ‘Hot 100’ chart.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (May 10) and will cost £38.50 each.

Tickets will be available online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or via the Box Office 0300 300 0035.

They will also be available to purchase from Grimsby Library, Cleethorpes Library, Immingham Library, and Waltham Library.

Visit www.bastillebastille.com for more information about the band.