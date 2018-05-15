‘Ewe’ will not be disappointed at this year’s Woodhall Spa Country Show

Visitors are expected to ‘flock’ to Woodhall Spa this weekend for the Woodhall Spa Country Show.

This Sunday, May 20, the show returns to the New Showground, in Green Lane, with entry from 9.30am.

Organisers always adopt a theme for the show to illustrate an aspect of life in rural Lincolnshire, with the focus this year on the sheep industry.

Attractions on Sunday will include a ‘The Sheep Show’, a ‘Dog and Duck’ sheep dog demonstration, classic and vintage tractors and vehicles, the scurry driving team, and a show organised by The East of England Poultry Club.

The Billinghay Ruffs, The Wrinkly Rockers and Dance Fuzion will provide music and entertainment for audiences and visitors.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to browse items on various trade stands, and indulge in some delicious food and drink from catering stalls and vans on site.

Profits from the Woodhall Spa Country Show will be donated to local charities/organisations.

A show spokesman said: “The Woodhall Team hope we have put together a really interesting fun show for the day, a full programme for the ring and trailer and we should not forget the traders who come along whom we hope you will support.

“From all of us on the Woodhall team, have a great day.”

To find out more, click here