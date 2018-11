An evening of rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly is coming to Boston Bowl.

Jive Amour and RedbooT will perform at the Rochford Tower venue on Friday, November 2.

Jive Amour is a celebration of jive, modern and traditional.

RedbooT is made up of Rob Allen, Gary Revell, Richard Furness and Bryn Jones.

Tickets for the evening are priced at £10.

To reserve your tickets, call 01205 354752 or 07737 064128.

Proceeds from the evening will go to the Skegness Lifeboat Station, in Tower Esplanade.