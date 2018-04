Lovers of the great outdoors can take part in a stroll with a Boston walking group this weekend.

The full-day railway ramble walk will start in Boston this Saturday, April 21.

Walkers should meet at Boston railway station at 9.50am.

The Boston Ramblers Group will lead a moderate 9.3m walk, which is estimated to finish at 5pm.

Walkers are advised to bring a packed lunch.

For more, call Derek Venn on 07900 091468.

For more on other walks in the Boston area, visit www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk