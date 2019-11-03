Earplugs at the ready for Louth Playgoers

Glorious! the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the worst singer in the world, takes to the stage at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre next week.

It is not often Louth Playgoers encourages non-singers to the stage to sing, but this play does just that.

So take along your earplugs just in case, but be prepared for a evening of hilarity and a story of friends supporting one another.

This hilarious and heartwarming story spins through Florence’s charity recitals, her friendships and relationships, the extravagant balls she threw, bizarre recording sessions and her ultimate triumphant sell out at Carnegie Hall.

The show runs from Monday, November 4 to Saturday, November 9, with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £5.50 for the Monday performance and £9.50 for the rest of the week from 01507 600350 or via louthriverheadtheatre.com