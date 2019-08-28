Earnest performance at Horncastle theatre

The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies is the autumn offering from the Horncastle Players.

‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ is the story of two bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon ‘Algy’ Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives.

They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest.

Needless to say, the pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure.

The Importance of Being Earnest is at the Lion Theatre in Horncastle from next Wednesday, September 4.

Performances are at 7.30pm nightly until Saturday, September 7.

Tickets from Horncastle Music Shop on 01507 526566 or online at horncastletheatre.co.uk.