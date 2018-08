Enjoy an afternoon exploring at the Dogdyke Pumping Station, which opens to the public this Sunday, August 5, from noon to 4.30pm.

The engines will be running throughout the day and, as an added attraction for this weekend, Janice Nickolls will be demonstrating spinning with wool from her herd of Longwool Sheep.

Set in lovely grounds by the River Witham, there will be something for all the family and admission is free.