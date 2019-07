The wonderful world of Disney will combine with a more traditional music event at Woodhall Spa next week.

The Spa Singers will present ‘The Disney Proms’ in St Peter’s Church next Wednesday, July 10.

The programme will feature songs from Walt Disney films alongside all the Proms favourites.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 860373 or thespa singers@hotmail.co.uk