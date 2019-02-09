Discover trio of churches with Wolds walk

Explore three local churches and take in breathtaking views of the rolling Wolds later this month.

A walk of just over nine miles will set off on Tuesday, February 26.

Gather at Belchford church for coffee and cake and learn about the Lincolnshire Rising and the role the vicar of Belchford played in that event.

Then walk to St Martin’s Church at Scamblesby, where you can discover the treasures within and take in the stunning views of Lincolnshire Wolds from the churchyard.

Then it will be on to St Andrew’s Church at Fulletby to discover who Henry Winn was and his record-breaking entry in Guinness Book of Records.

There will also be a snack stop with hot drinks.

Then it is the return walk to Belchford and the Blue Bell Inn, for a welcoming drink by a roaring fire, with an optional meal, to round off the day.

The walk is a new venture for ExploreChurches, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the National Churches Trust, and working with local heritage tour company, Brackenbury’s Britain.

For more information call Richard on 07747 034893.