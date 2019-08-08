Creepy, kooky musical fun at Louth theatre

Everyone is familiar with The Addams Family, right? (Duh, duh, duh, duh, click ,click!) well now you can enjoy a stage version.

This new musical comedy version of the well known TV programme features an original story - and it’s every father’s nightmare!

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.

If that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

Join Lurch, Uncle Fester, Grandma and all the extended Addams family in this nutty, musical comedy. You may simply die – laughing!

The Addams Family is the end result of this year’s Senior Summer Workshop, when the group of 16 to 24-year-olds have just two weeks to rehearse and perform a full scale musical with the help of a professional director, musical director and choreographer.

The show runs from tonight, Thursday, to Saturday, August 10, with performances 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets £11 or £9.50 for Theatrecards; under 18s free, from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com