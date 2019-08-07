Coronation hosts cream tea concert

Woodhall Spa’s Coronation Hall will be the setting for the seventh fundraising concert with afternoon tea.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 18, starting at 2pm.

Once again, the concert will be given by international musician Nicholas Martin BEM, one of the world’s top organists.

Nicholas has close contacts with Woodhall Spa.

He played the opening concert at the Kinema in the Woods on the Compton Kinestra and he plays for dances at Coronation Hall twice a month.

Nicholas is also president of the Woodhall Spa & District Organ Society.

Admission to the concert and tea will be by ticket only.

A limited number of tickets are left for the event, which is always very popular.

Tickets cost £8.50, including the cream tea, and they can be booked by contacting Philip or Delia Groves on 01526 353225.