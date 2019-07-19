Commemorating conflict, call for peace at Alford

An evening of poetry and jazz at Alford Corn Exchange will see the commemoration of a century of conflict and a call for peace in our time.

A Requiem is an exciting and ambitious commission of new music.

It brings together the dynamic compositional talents of the multi-award winning reeds player Alan Barnes, and guitarist Pat McCarthy, plus the creative imagination of poet Josie Moon.

The music examines the impact of conflict on individuals across a century, and is an audacious, daring, challenging, moving, but ultimately uplifting and soulful work, which invites the audience to both remember the history of conflict, and resolve to do better in the future.

A Requiem will be on stage this Saturday, July 20.

Tickets are available from JB flower Designs, Alford 01507 463666.