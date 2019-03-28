Book in now for Jubilee Park quiz

Teams of between four and eight people are being asked to test their brainpower and book tables now for a fun quiz night next month, in aid of Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park.

The event is being held in Coronation Hall on Saturday, April 27.

Tickets cost £10 per person, which includes a chilli supper, with both meat and vegetarian options available.

There will be a cash bar and prize for the winning team.

The event starts at 7pm, with the quiz itself starting at 7.30pm, and all entries must be pre-booked.

You can bag your place for family and friends by visiting the website at www.jubilee parkwoodhallspa.co.uk, where a booking form is available, as well as information on other events.

Alternatively, visit the park’s Facebook page, contact Jules Finley by email on events@jpws.co.uk or call 01526 354534.