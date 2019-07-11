Bizet, Bond and Bean for Singers’ concert

An Alford-based choir will be performing their summer concert in Louth for the first time this week.

An evening of fabulous music from stage and screen will be performed by The Elizabethan Singers in The Trinity Centre on Saturday, July 13.

Ranging from Bizet’s Carmen to themes from James Bond and Mr Bean, plus medleys from Queen and The Lion King, the programme will include solos and group pieces, together with a piano solo from their excellent accompanist, Jane O’Farrell.

The choir of mixed voices was formed in 2014 by Andrew Willoughby, formerly director of music at Queen Elizabeth School, Alford, which gave them their name.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets available from Off the Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street at £7.50 for adults and £5 under 18s, including refreshments.