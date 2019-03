Two community groups are joining together for a one-time fundraising prize bingo in the village hall this Sunday, March 24.

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm, with eyes down at 1.30pm.

Admission is 50p for adults and free for children.

There will be a lucky ticket prize, together with raffle, tombola and competitions too.

Light refreshments will be available.

Proceeds from the event will be divided between Bardney Village Hall and Playing Field and Bardney Cemetery Improvement Fund.