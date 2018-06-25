Tudor times at Tattershall

Tattershall Castle travelled back with the Worcester Household to the sixteenth century when Charles Brandon, King Henry VIII’s best friend was living there.

The living history encampment portrayed the life and times of the Tudor, with arms armour talks, children’s have-a-go Bill Drill in the Inner Ward and archery & firepower demonstrations by the stables.

Visitors had the chance to discover how a barber surgeon was much more common than a proper physician among soldiers.

In the Parlour, the Castle’s volunteers demonstrated medieval spinning, as well as medieval toys and games for both children and adults, and many adventurers successfully followed the trail looking for shields all around the Great Tower to help Lord Cromwell and his knights in preparing the battle.

A perfect start to summer for all, with the sun shining hot, deckchairs available, ice cream sold in the Guardhouse and picnicking everywhere in the grounds.

More than 800 visitors enjoyed a thoroughly informative and entertaining weekend as they travelled back in time to witness Tudor Tattershall in a lovely present weekend.

The Castle’s next event will be Fools School on Saturday, July 21, from 11am to 4pm, with circus skills workshops and funny challenges to become a perfect medieval fool.

For more information on the event, contact Elena D’Angelo on 01526 342543 or email elena.dangelo@nationaltrust.org.uk