Tattershall Castle and church combine for annual candlelit carol service

The annual Candlelit Carol Service at Tattershall Castle and the neighbouring Holy Trinity Church took place on Saturday.

From arrival at the floodlit castle bathed in a rosy glow, the evening took on a magical atmosphere.

Banovallum Brass played to an enthusiastic audience from across the county and beyond.

Led by Stan, they played old favourites to tapping feet.

Then by torchlight, the gathering made its way to the church for mulled wine and mince pies, before settling down, with lights dimmed and candles lit, for the service.

Led by Sheila and David Mullenger, there was a mixture of carols and readings, as well as a beautiful song from Lynne Hawkins.

Banovallum Brass played the carols and various seasonal songs, even including one by ‘Wham’.

Children sang ‘Away in a Manger’; their lovely young voices sounding beautiful in the vastness of the nave.

Paul Robinson, manager at Tattershall Castle, read ‘The promise’ and ‘A Christmas Lesson’ and the Rev Sue Allison gave the Blessing, wishing everyone a joyous Christmas.