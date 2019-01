Strictly Come Dancing pair Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this spring with their new show ‘Remembering The Movies’.

From the golden age of Hollywood through to the modern mega musical, the show - on April 11 - will highlight some of the great movie eras, with tributes to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Cabaret and many more.

Tickets are available now on 0844 844044 or online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk