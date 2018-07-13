Spitfire film preview at Woodhall Spa

A cinematic epic about the most famous fighter craft ever made will be shown at the Kinema in the Woods at Woodhall Spa three days before its general release.

‘Spitfire’ is the sweeping tale of determination, vision and courage.

It is the story of an aircraft that was forged in competition, shaped as the war clouds gathered and refined in the white heat of combat.

Credited with changing the course of world history, this is the story of the Spitfire – told personally in the words of the last-surviving combat veterans.

The film is an Elliptical Wing Production presented by British Film Company, with Haviland Digital and Mark Stewart Productions.

It is produced by Gareth Dodds, John Dibbs, Steve Milne, David Fairhead and Ant Palmer. Executive Producers are Trevor Beattie, Keith Haviland, Christian Eisenbeiss, Mark Stewart and Pat Mills.

Woodhall Spa is one of around 200 cinemas chosen to show the film on Tuesday July 17.

The screening will start at 2pm and will be accompanied by additional exclusive footage and a filmmaker Q&A from the world premiere hosted by Carol Vorderman.

For a full list of cinemas showing Spitfire and to book tickets visit: spitfire.film



