Woodhall Spa’s Kinema in the Woods’ seasonal selection of film shows is proving very popular, with the majority sold out.

There is still time to get tickets to see ‘The Grinch’, with screenings from Friday, December 21, to Monday, December 24, with an additional screening on Thursday, December 27.

Booking is strongly advised via the website: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166.