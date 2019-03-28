Sacred heritage on show at churches in Horncastle area

There is a chance to see inside one of the area’s lesser known churches this weekend.

Ranby Church is dedicated to St German and will be one of a number of churches opening its doors this Saturday and Sunday as part of the Discover Lincolnshire weekend.

Benniworth Church EMN-190328-232411001

More than 20 churches in the Horncastle area will be joining St German’s to help tell the stories of past lives in the county’s rural villages and market towns.

From monumental murders to the instigator of Magna Carta, rebellious vicars in the Lincolnshire Rising to intrepid explorers of the seven seas, scythes from the Civil War to angels high in rooftops.

As well Ranby, also open will be Ashby Puerorum, Bardney, Belchford, Benniworth, Burgh on Bain, Coningsby, Donington on Bain, Fulletby, Gautby, Goulceby, Greetham, Hammeringham, Hatton, Horncastle, Langton with Old Woodhall, Langton by Wragby, Minting, Scamblesby, Scrivelsby, Southrey, Tattershall, Woodhall Spa.