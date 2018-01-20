Royal story opens new cinema season in Horncastle

The first screening of 2018 for Horncastle Community Cinema will be the 2017 film ‘Victoria and Abdul’.

Judi Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria, this time telling the story of the real-life relationship between the sovereign and her Indian Muslim servant, Abdul Karim.

After the young clerk arrives from India to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations, Karim and the Queen forge an unlikely and devoted alliance that her household and inner circle try to destroy.

As their friendship deepens, the queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes.

The film will be shown next Wednesday, January 24, in the Stanhope Hall.

Doors open at 7pm, with the screening starting at 7.30pm; interval with refreshments and raffle included.

Tickets cost £3.50 in advance from Horncastle Music Shop in Bull Ring or £4 on the door.