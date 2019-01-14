Popular modelling exhibition returns

More than 100 models of the iconic Spitfire, and much more, will be on display at Lincoln’s Museum of Lincolnshire Life later this month

Over two days - January 26 and 27, visitors will be able to admire hundreds of models, including planes, military vehicles, tanks and battleships.

All the exhibits have been made by members of the Lincoln Branch of the International Plastic Modelling UK Society, some of whom will be on-hand to talk about their models.

Anya Johnson, visitor experience officer, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back the modelling society for what has become a really popular event.

“Not only is it a showcase of magnificent craftsmanship, but it’s also an opportunity to enjoy the rest of the museum too.”

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 3.45pm each day, with entry £2.50 for adults and £1 for concessions.