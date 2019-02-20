New season has begun at Tattershall Castle

The gates of Tattershall castle opened at the weekend, just in time for the half-term holiday.

Over the winter, the annual conservation deep clean has been taking place, which means the Great Tower has been swept, wiped, hoovered and waxed from top to bottom.

Tattershall Castle

As well as working on maintenance projects in the castle grounds, preparation for a year-long programme of events has been taking place, alongside making ready for some new outdoor play equipment to replace the giant sandpit.

Whether this season will see your first visit to the National Trust property or your 14th, there is still plenty to see and do.

Pick up one of the multimedia guides that will transport you back to the castle’s heyday in the 1440s, try your hand at the medieval games in the parlour and explore all the nooks, crannies, chimneys and chambers in the 33.7m high tower.

Once at the top of the tower, you can admire the beauty of the Lincolnshire landscape from the battlements.

For those bright young things, or indeed those who are young at heart, why not kick start the fun by ticking off some of the 50 things to do before you’re 11-and-three-quarters .

You can also take a children’s trail sheet (cost £2) to explore the castle and get rewarded with a prize on completion.

Don’t forget to have a wander over the historic bridges and around the castle grounds too.

Spot the lumps and bumps of buildings long gone and reward your efforts with a hot drink from the guardhouse.

There is also a second-hand bookshop in the guardhouse to find your next new read.

All the money raised in the bookshop goes into the conservation works to protect the 15th century red brick castle for years to come.

The castle is open seven days a week between 11am and 5pm until Sunday, November 3.

Admission charges apply; free admission for National Trust members.

A number of special events are also held throughout the year, including:

April 8 to 18 - Make the most of the fresh springtime air with lots of things to do outdoors, from natural play to spotting wildlife.

April 19 to 22 - The Cadbury Bunny will be bouncing into Tattershall Castle once again. Follow the clues, scour the great tower, hop across the moat bridges and hunt through the ruins to collect your answers and unlock the chest to claim a choccy treat. An additional charge of £2 is made for the Easter egg hunt. Don’t be late as there is a limited number of prizes, which will be issued on a first come first served basis.

May 6 - Try your hand at being a lord or lady of the manor for the day, with a family-friendly trail, themed children’s crafts, hobby horse races , squire training and have-a-go archery. Additional charges apply for trails, crafts and archery.

May 25 to 29 - Taking residence all weekend, the Wolfshead Bowmen re-enact medieval life. Talks on weaponry and hunting, plus archery display.

June 29 and 30 - Medieval falconry event.