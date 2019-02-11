New season for Horncastle Community Cinema

Horncastle Community Cinema starts its 2019 season this Wednesday, february 13, with the screening of ‘That Day We Sang’.

Penned by the late Victoria Wood - and starring Imelda Staunton and Michael Ball - this delightfully heart-warming film has some memorable songs and a definite feel good factor.

Screenings are held in the Stanhope Hall.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start

Advanced tickets are on sale at Horncastle Music Shop priced at £3.50 each.

Alternatively, pay £4 at the door on the night.

There will be a raffle and an intermission, during which refreshments will be served.

Make a note too for the March 6 screening, which will be ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, starring Rami Malek, who received the Best Leading Actor award at this year’s BAFTA for his role as Freddie Mercury.