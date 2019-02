Woodhall Spa Library has launched a new club to keep youngsters occupied.

The Lego Club will meet every Saturday, from 10am to noon.

Go along to design amazing creations on the weekly theme and show off your creative side.

This Saturday, February 2, will also see a games day, when you can challenge someone to a game of chess, succeed at Scrabble, complete a puzzle and much more.

The following Saturday, February 9, from 10am, the library will be have a crafty celebration to mark ‘Walliams Week’.