Mischievous moments at Woodhall Spa

Beano’s 80th birthday is the inspiration behind this year’s Summer Reading Challenge: Mischief Makers! for libraries across the country.

To complete the challenge, children have to read six books over the summer, collecting gifts and stickers along the way

Staff at Woodhall Spa Library have laid on extra activities too.

Manager Jude Hall said “It’s a really exciting theme this year and one which we think will appeal to a lot of children (and adults!).”

The first event is on Thursday, July 26, from 2pm to 3pm, making bath bombs - with hidden surprises.

Other activities are:

Saturday August 4: Mischievous Disguises! 11am -noon

Thursday August 9: Sensory Boxes and Wrong Smell Jars! 2pm-3pm

Thursday August 16: Air drying clay Gnasher pencil holder! 2pm-3pm (please book)

Thursday August 23: Mischievous pirates hidden treasure book! 2pm-3pm

Thursday August 30: Dennis-in-a-box! 2pm-3pm