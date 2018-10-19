Light party set to return with bishop

Horncastle’s St Mary’s Church will be hosting another Light Party this month and invites everyone to join in the fun.

Illuminate the darkness with this celebration of light on Sunday, October 28, as St Mary’s is transformed into a fantastic backdrop for the extravaganza.

The Rev Samantha Parsons said: “This is an opportunity for children to explore and celebrate Jesus as light of the world.

“It was a fantastic event last year and the children loved all the activities and surprises that awaited them.”

The free event runs from 4pm and 6pm and is open to all primary school age children, accompanied by a grown up.

Dress in bright or shiny clothes and take along a torch to join in the fun games, crafts, food, music and spectacular light displays around the church.

The Rev Parsons added: “There will be treats for everyone and this year we’re delighted that the Bishop of Grimsby will be joining us to share in the fun and talk to the children!”

For more details, contact the Rev Samantha on 01507 523318 or email rev.samparsons@gmail.com