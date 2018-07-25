Learning to play the fool at Tattershall Castle

More than 500 people went along to the first Fools School held at Tattershall Castle last Saturday, July 21.

There were circus skill workshops to enjoy, along with fun shows from Devilstick Peat and Jester Dragonfly, which filled the Inner Ward with cheerful madness.

Fools School at Tattershall Castle EMN-180724-084117001

Surrounded by the medieval tents, sitting on the grass, families laughed a lot participating in the medieval Fool activities and displays.

In the Great Tower, adventurers followed the trail looking for shields to help Lord Cromwell and his knights prepare for battle, while on the second floor, children and adults made Jesters hats and jingling sceptres to become perfect medieval fools.

Fools School at Tattershall Castle EMN-180724-084155001