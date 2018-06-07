Lakeside showing for a Big Screen ballet

Pack a picnic, grab a rug and pirouette down to Tattershall Lakes Country Park on June 12 for a free showing of the ballet Swan Lake.

The event is part of the Royal Opera House BP Big Screens programme.

Now in its 30th year, the partnership between BP and the Royal Opera House enables more than half a million people across the UK to experience world-class opera and ballet in locations ranging from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight.

Swan Lake is one of the best-loved of classical ballets, with a sublime score by Tchaikovsky and the Royal Ballet’s new production is set to enchant audiences.

The ballet follows the story of Prince Siegfried, who one night encounters a flock of swans, one of whom reveals herself to be a beautiful woman called Odette.

Odette is being held under a spell by the evil Von Rothbart, who later disguises his daughter Odile as Odette to trick Prince Siegfried into breaking his vow of love.

But Siegfried is determined to save Odette, whatever the cost .

The Big Screens event has exclusive backstage footage and competitions, as well as giving a chance to enjoy the great British outdoors.

The screening starts at 7.30pm, with pre-screening 7pm.

Tattershall Lakes will be screening the opera Don Giovanni on Thursday, July 12.

For more information visit www.roh.org.uk .