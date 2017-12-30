It’s amazing what you can do at Tesco in Horncastle

There were pebbles and paintbrushes galore at Tesco supermarket in Horncastle last week.

Busy shoppers had the option of leaving their children with staff member Christina Pallett who had organised a pebble-paining session.

And, as our picture above shows, there were no shortage of volunteers.

Mrs Pallett is pictured with three-year-olds Isla Nickless (right) and Hetty Conduit who obviously enjoyed painting more than shopping!

Parents were invited to make a donation with money raised going to the British Heart Foundation.

Mrs Pallett said: “The session was a big success and we had some lovely designs. There are some very talented young artists in Horncastle.”

Mrs Pallett thanked everyone who made a donation.

Mrs Pallett launched a pebble painting project in Horncastle earlier this year.

As the name indicates, it involves painting pebbles and then hiding them for other enthusiasts to find, sometimes with the help of clues on social media.

Mrs Pallett’s project has gone from strength to streength with hundreds of people taking part.

And, the town’s police commisioned pebble which has been hidden at the police station at The Wong.